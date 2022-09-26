Instagram starts testing a home feed without a shopping tab

Illustration by Alex Castro / The The Hamden Journal

Instagram is testing home feeds without a shopping tab, marking a shift in how the platform treats e-commerce.

Some Instagram users (including some of us here at The The Hamden Journal) have noted in recent days that the shopping tab, previously on the bottom navigation bar, has been replaced with a notifications tab. Shopping, meanwhile, has been moved to a second menu, buried among options like settings and saved posts.

Meta spokesperson Anne Yeh confirmed the changes as part of a limited test.

“As part of our continued work to simplify your Instagram experience, we are testing a few changes to the main navigation bar at the bottom of the app with a small number of people,” Yeh says.

Moving the tab is a conscious decision on the part of Instagram…

Continue reading…