Instagram rolls out in-app scheduler to businesses and creators

Instagram is rolling out its in-app post scheduler, allowing select users to plan their posts in advance without having to use Meta’s Creator Studio or third-party services. The Meta-owned photo-and-video sharing platform is giving businesses and creators the power to schedule Reels, photos and carousels for up to 75 days within the app itself. Instagram tested the feature over the past few weeks, giving a small percentage of its global community access to the tool, before this wider (but still limited) release.

To access the feature, eligible users will have to go to “Advanced Settings” after creating their post but before sharing it with their followers. From there, they can toggle on “Schedule this post” and select the time and date they want it to go live. They then have to navigate back to the post they were creating and click “Schedule.” According to TechCrunch, which reported on the test, scheduled posts can be seen in the “Scheduled Content” section that can be accessed through the hamburger menu. The process could perhaps be simpler, but the feature eliminates the need to use the separate Creator Studio website or app for a more frictionless experience.

Whether the feature will ever be available for ordinary users remains to be seen — Instagram hasn’t mentioned anything about a full rollout. In the same post announcing its in-app scheduler, though, Instagram has launched Achievements. Creators can unlock them by taking specific actions, such as collaborating with another creator and making interactive Reels with polls and quizzes.