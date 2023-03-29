Instagram now lets you save posts into collections shared with friends

Instagram is building off of its existing collections feature by allowing you to create libraries of posts that you share with friends. In an announcement on Twitter, Instagram says that you can now save content into “collaborative collections” that both you and your friends can view and contribute to, as first reported by TechCrunch.

To use the feature, simply hit the bookmark icon in the bottom-right corner of the post that you want to save, select the option to create a new collaborative collection, give it a name, and then toggle on the option that says Allow friends to join this collection. From here, you can add up to 250 people to your collection.

Instagram says you can create a collaborative collection from within a chat as well. Once that’s done, anyone within the chat will be able to add or remove images from the shared collection, making it seem like a fun way to brainstorm ideas or share funny posts with friends.