Instagram now lets you create TikTok-like remixes using any video

You no longer need to dive into Reels to create TikTok-style collaborative videos on Instagram. The social network has expanded its remix feature to let you make collaborations and similar reworks from any video on Instagram. So long as the video was released after the update, you can choose “remix this video” from the three-dot menu to create your response to the clip. You’ll still need to share the result through Reels, but you’ll also have the same editing tools to create collaborations, voiceovers and effects.

Instagram is also doing more to court livestreamers. You now have the option of highlighting your next Instagram Live broadcast on your profile, giving viewers an easy way to set a reminder. You won’t need to attach a regular feed post to the scheduled stream, either. While you can’t yet tease later streams, this could help you build hype for an interview or ask-me-anything session.

The expanded remix feature could be important. Instagram hasn’t been shy about wanting to counter TikTok, and the Duet feature is a significant factor in that rival’s success. The option to remix any video potentially gives Instagram users a wider pool of videos to choose from than TikTok, including footage that wasn’t originally meant for that short-but-sweet format.