Instagram lets you create your own 2022 Recap Reel

Instagram has been placing a bigger focus on Reels this year and that extends to how users will create their 2022 Recap. You’ll be able to select up to 14 of your favorite photos. Instagram will automatically stitch these together into a Reel with narration templates from the likes of Bad Bunny (one of the biggest stars on the planet), Priah Ferguson and DJ Khaled.

Last year, Instagram’s recap feature was called Playback. It selected up to 10 of a user’s Stories from the past year and folks were able to swap Stories in and out as they saw fit. The feature meant that users didn’t necessarily have to resort to third-party apps to share memories of the previous 12 months.

Reels have been a major growth area for Meta over the past yea. The company now says that, across Instagram and Facebook, Reels are played more than 140 billion times every day. Meta has been bolstering its answer to TikTok across both apps in recent months by adding things like tools that make it easier to create Reels, an in-app Reels scheduler and ways to post to Reels from third-party apps.