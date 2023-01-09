Instagram is kicking the shopping tab out of the home feed

Instagram users will soon have a revamped navigation bar on their home feed.

Beginning next month, Instagram will remove the shopping tab from the main bar at the bottom of the screen, and the button to create a new post will move down. The Reels tab, which is currently front and center on the navigation bar, will take the place of the Shop tab.

The new nav bar will roll out in February globally. Image: Instagram

Instagram began testing a main feed without a shopping button back in September, saying it wanted to “simplify [the] Instagram experience” for users. But the test was part of a larger pivot on Instagram’s part, according to a report by The Information, as the company pulls back on its shopping features. Still, the company says shopping will still be a part of Instagram even without the prominent shortcut on the home feed.

“You will still be able to set up and run your shop on Instagram as we continue to invest in shopping experiences that provide the most value for people and businesses across feed, stories, reels, ads and more,” the company said in an article posted to its support page.