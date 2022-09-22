Instagram is having some major problems right now

It’s not just you. | Illustration by Alex Castro / The The Hamden Journal

Instagram is having some issues right now affecting users trying to open its app on their iPhone or Android device. Users on Reddit report that the app is continually crashing, making it difficult for them to see any posts, and DownDetector shows that there have been over 20,000 reports filed about the service since around 12:30PM ET (9:30AM PT).

The problems don’t seem to be 100 percent consistent — for some The Hamden Journal staff, the service appears to be working totally fine. Others, however, report repeated crashes, especially when trying to view stories. Redditors report that restarting or reinstalling the app doesn’t appear to fix the issue.

Chart: DownDetector People have been having issues with the app for around…

Continue reading…