Instagram is down and might say your account is ‘suspended’

An Instagram outage that started Monday morning is locking users out and telling many of them that “we suspended your account on October 31, 2022.”

The platform confirmed the issue on Twitter, stating, “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.”

This morning, many users, including some of us here at The The Hamden Journal, received notifications saying they’re suspended from the platform. Reports of the issue seem concentrated among iPhone users, with some saying their app was recently crashing and unusable ahead of an update earlier this morning.

The suspensions also appear to be causing follower counts to drop dramatically, giving us some perspective as to how many users are experiencing the issue. As noted by our social media manager Tristan Cooper, The The Hamden Journal’s Instagram account dipped by 10,000 followers today. A quick look at Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram account shows it appears to have lost 3 million followers from the 493 million it had just one day ago, and Instagram’s own primary account is down by over a million.