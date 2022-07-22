Instagram adds templates and tools to make it easier to create Reels

Meta has introduced new tools to expand the ways you can collaborate with others using Reels, as part of its strategy to be able to better compete with TikTok. To start with, you can now remix not just videos, but also photos on Instagram, giving you more material to use. The company has added more Remix layouts to include a green screen, a split screen or a picture-in-picture reaction view, as well, to make it easier to add your own spin or take to an existing Reel. Plus, you can choose to attach your remix to the end of the original Reel instead of having them play side-by-side. That format works better if you have a hot take or a rebuttal you want to publish.

In addition, Meta is rolling out templates to make it easy to create Reels with preloaded audio and video effects — you simply need to add your photo or video to one. You can see the company’s template collection by tapping on the camera icon in the Reels tab. Another new feature that makes the feature a more veritable rival to TikTok is the ability to record with the phone’s front and rear cameras at the same time using the Instagram camera.

Finally, Meta has confirmed a previous feature leak that it will be turning all videos posted on Instagram as Reels, as long as they’re shorter than 15 minutes. Videos under 90 seconds long may be recommended on the app and, hence, may have a wider reach. But you don’t have to worry about becoming famous if you don’t want to be: Instagram won’t be using your Reels as a recommendation if your profile is set to private, and it will not retroactively convert old uploads. This feature is rolling out in the coming weeks and will also consolidate all your videos and Reels under one tab in the app.

Just a few days ago, Instagram also introduced a feature that would allow influencers to earn from their Reels. Creators can now share subscriber-only feeds that lock their content behind a paywall. Meta promised creators that it won’t be taking a cut from their earnings until 2024, but putting Reels behind a paywall is one way of monetizing them.The company’s executives previously said that they intend to focus on monetizing Reels as quickly as possible in the second half of 2022, so we’ll likely see more features intended to make money off the short videos in the near future.