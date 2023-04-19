Insidious: The Red Door trailer picks up the hauntings 10 years later

The Insidious franchise has been around for more than a decade, and its fifth installment looks back at all the horrors that have come before, and what they might mean for the Lambert family’s future. Insidious: The Red Door brings back the series’ original cast, including Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne, in a film set for release on July 7.

Set 10 years after the first two movies, The Red Door is a direct sequel to them, following the next big move for the Lambert family: college.

Dalton (played once again by Ty Simpkins), the astral-projecting kid from the first film, is now headed off to school to put his haunted past behind him. But as it turns out, the demons aren’t quite ready to leave Dalton alone. The newest trailer includes a few shots of some of the creatures that have terrorized the franchise so far, as well as a few new ones for fresh nightmares. (The trailer also employs Tiny Tim’s “Tiptoe Through the Tulips” in an unprecedented creepy new way.)

The film brings back Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man), who wrote the first four entries in the franchise, to craft the story for The Red Door, while the screenplay is written by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills). The film marks the directorial debut of actor Patrick Wilson, who has starred in the series since its beginning. Horror veteran James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring, Malignant), who directed the first movie in the series, returns as an executive producer on Insidious: The Red Door.