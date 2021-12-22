Indie RPG ‘Weird West’ has been delayed to March 31st, 2022

, the new immersive sim from co-founder Raphael Colantonio, won’t come out this year. On Wednesday, Colantonio’s Wolfeye Studios said it was delaying the title to March 31st, 2022. In an email Weird West publisher Devolver Digital sent to The Hamden Journal, Wolfeye said it needs more time to address various bugs and other issues.

As part of the game’s closed beta, players have found accidental deadends that can come up as part of gameplay, making it impossible to complete a playthrough. Those types of issues are not unusual for an immersive sim where a player’s choices can have a dramatic effect on the state of the game world. In Weird West, there’s the added complication that time moves forward even if your character dies. To that end, Wolfeye said it wants to create the best possible experience, even if it means fans have to wait another three months to experience its first project.