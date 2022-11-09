Indie gems ‘Rogue Legacy 2’ and ‘A Little to the Left’ hit Nintendo Switch today

It’s a great day to be a Switch fan. If you missed Nintendo’s latest Indie World Showcase, the company announced on Wednesday that Rogue Legacy 2 and A Little to the Left would be available to download later today. Both indies came out earlier this year to critical acclaim and are well worth your time if you enjoy smaller experiences. The former is the sequel to 2013’s Rogue Legacy and improves on its predecessor in nearly every way, with a new art style and tighter gameplay. Meanwhile, A Little to the Left is a cozy and relaxing game for those who enjoy tidying up.

Looking to the weeks and months ahead, there are a handful of other notable indie games heading to the platform. At the start of next month, roguelike deck builder Incscryption arrives. It was one of the most critically acclaimed games of 2021. If a card game that’s infused with horror elements sounds appealing to you, I would try to go into Incscryption knowing as little as possible. December will also see the release of Sports Story. The follow-up to the Golf Story was first announced in 2020 and was supposed to arrive on Nintendo Switch that same year. To say fans of the original have been patiently waiting ever since would be an understatement.

In 2023, Switch owners can also look forward to Desta: The Memories Between, the next game from Monument Valley creator Ustwo arriving. Nintendo shared a new look at the turn-based dodgeball game. Between those games and a handful of others, Nintendo Switch fans have a lot to look forward to in the near future.