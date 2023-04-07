Indiana Jones 5’s Dial of Destiny trailer takes the series back in time

Dr. Henry Jones, Jr., associate professor of archaeology, Marshall College, leads his final investigation this June in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which got another trailer Friday during Lucasfilm’s Star Wars Celebration.

The new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sends Harrison Ford’s Indy and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (playing Indy’s goddaughter, Helena) on a mission to recover the titular dial, stealing it back and forth from Mads Mikkelsen’s scheming Nazi bad guy. There’s a lot of talk of retirement, correcting mistakes, and finding a final triumph, all fitting pursuits for the final (supposedly) Indiana Jones movie.

The last trailer, put out in December, set the stage for The Dial of Destiny, which will feature a CGI de-aged Harrison Ford for certain scenes. Everyone is making a big nostalgia play for a franchise that turns 42 this year, of course, and it’s still not clear how, or even if, Disney plans to hand this off to new characters (Ford is, ahem, 80).

But Indiana Jones is one of those heroes who lives forever. He’s renowned for recovering an astounding number of priceless cultural artifacts, including the Ark of the Covenant, one of the five Sankara Stones, and the Cross of Coronado (all of which belong in a museum, of course). In The Dial of Destiny, he’ll dust off his fedora one last time to make sure Project Apollo reaches the Moon without interference from latter-day Nazis.

Joining Ford in the cast of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen. James Mangold (Logan, Ford v Ferrari) is directing.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny whips into movie theaters on June 30. The film will premiere at Cannes in May.