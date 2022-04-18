In Thor Love and Thunder’s first trailer, lightning strikes twice

Jane Foster has always been more than the Odinson’s love interest, but you might not know that just from watching any of Marvel’s Thor movies so far — the last of which she simply wasn’t in. Thor: Love & Thunder wants to fix that and then some, judging from its first trailer.

When last we saw this particular Jane variant (another recently appeared in What If, where she was voiced by Natalie Portman), she and Thor were still in the midst of falling in love, Asgard was still standing, and Thanos had not yet laid waste to the entire universe. Portman’s live-action Jane Foster returns in Thor: Love and Thunder’s new trailer as a woman changed by the recent events of the MCU but still resolute in her desire to help make the world a better place.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to hit theaters on July 8th, 2022.