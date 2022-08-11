IKEA will install Electrify America’s fast EV chargers at over 25 US stores

You might not have to worry about charging your EV the next time you’re shopping for build-it-yourself furniture. IKEA has struck a deal to bring Electrify America’s fast chargers to more than 25 stores in the US. The rollout will bring over 200 individual chargers to shops in 18 states, including California, Florida, New York, Texas and Washington. They’ll offer charging speeds between 150kW and 350kW, and will serve both customers as well as IKEA’s fleet.

The first chargers will be available near the end of 2022. The companies expect to complete the rollout by the end of 2023.

The IKEA deployment is tiny compared to Electrify America’s overall expansion plans, which should have 1,800 fast charging stations (10,000 chargers) in place across North America by the end of 2025. However, this is still a significant launch. This guarantees reasonably speedy charging for compatible EVs (such as the Ioniq 5 and Taycan) at one of the most popular furniture chains in the country — you can buy that dresser knowing you’ll have the range to carry it home. That could spur EV adoption, not to mention help IKEA support its claims of being eco-friendly.