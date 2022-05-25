IKEA made a Matter-ready hub with a new smart home app to match

IKEA continues its foray into smart home devices with the launch of a Google Matter-ready hub called DIRIGERA and a new IKEA Home smart app. With the new device and app, the Swedish company is promising to handle more smart device segments while making device integration easier. It says the app will be “convenient, easy to navigate and user-friendly” for anyone just getting into smart home tech.

“With the new DIRIGERA hub for smart products, users will be able to onboard all IKEA smart products to the system and steer them individually, in sets or in groups in the new IKEA Home smart app. This enables users to create different scenes with pre-set functions of the smart products and increases the personalisation options for the smart home,” according to the company.

IKEA’s first smart home hub/gateway TRADFRI and app launched way back in 2014, so it was long overdue for a refresh. The company said that you’ll still be able to use that device, and current “products from IKEA can be connected to and work equally well with the DIRIGERA hub.”

IKEA’s smart home and device family continues to grow at a fairly rapid pace. Earlier this year it launched the VAPPEBY LED lamp that doubles as a Spotify-enabled Bluetooth speaker. It also recently refreshed the SYMFONISK bookshelf speaker, built in partnership with Sonos, along with smart blinds, a smart air purifier and other devices.

The DIRIGERA hub and new IKEA smart home app will launch in October 2022, the company said. It will also unveil remote “away from home” functionality in the first half of 2023.