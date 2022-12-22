Ikea and Sonos’ Symfonisk bookshelf speaker is $20 off

Online or in-store, you can get a black or white Symfonisk bookshelf speaker for $99.99, a $20 discount off its usual price. This is the second-gen model developed alongside Sonos, complete with Wi-Fi connectivity so you can use it to complete your Sonos surround sound setup. It supports Apple AirPlay 2 for easy audio streaming via Apple products and has Spotify Connect compatibility. This speaker can be slotted naturally onto a bookshelf or, like the image above suggests, mounted to your wall as a small shelf. This model released in early 2022 and has a faster processor and more memory than its predecessor, plus a more logical button layout. This deal lasts through January 22nd, 2023.

If you’re curious what else is available in the Sonos ecosystem of speakers, my colleague Chris Welch has an exhaustive guide to finding the right speakers for your living space.

Top Gun: Maverick landed on Paramount Plus today, and if you’re a member, you can stream it right away. If you aren’t a member, you can technically watch the movie for free with a one-week free trial to its Essential plan, which costs $4.99 per month once the trial expires. Or, if you’re interested in prepurchasing a year-long subscription with some big savings, you can do that by entering the code WINTER50 at checkout through January 2nd. If you’re a soccer fan, a year-long subscription will cover you for the remainder of the UEFA Champions League games.

Watching this movie could be something fun to do with family over the holiday weekend. Personally, my expectations were low, but it’s surprisingly great with solid performances and incredible production values. Better yet, you can watch it if you haven’t seen the first movie. Just a note: this movie supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound, and it’s a real treat to watch with the lights lowered and the sound cranked up.

While perhaps not suitable for members of your family who may be terrified of zombies, this double-pack of remastered Resident Evil games is equally entertaining. For PlayStation and Xbox, you can get Resident Evil 2 (2019) and Resident Evil 3 (2020) together for $14.99. If you’re playing on a PS5 or an Xbox Series X / S console, both games can be updated to display more impressive visuals, including ray tracing and faster frame rates, to take advantage of that powerful hardware. You’ll just need to be connected to the internet to grab the update once you launch for the first time.