IKEA and Sonos refresh the Symfonisk bookshelf speaker with a faster processer

Without much fanfare, IKEA and Sonos have released a second-generation version of their Symfonisk bookshelf speaker. First spotted by Dutch publication (via ), the new model features a faster processor, more memory and draws less power when it’s on standby. It also comes with a longer power cable.
However, looking at the new model next to its first-generation counterpart, the most visible change is an updated button layout that sees the volume controls next to one another instead of being separated by the play/pause button as was previously the case.
Sonos updates its speakers in this way from time to time to make them more future-proof. In 2019, for instance, it to add Bluetooth LE, a newer processor and more memory. More recently, it to add a more efficient wireless radio. If you live in the Netherlands, you can pick up the second-generation Symfonisk bookshelf for €99. We’ve reached out to IKEA to find out when the retailer to plans to release the speaker in the US.
