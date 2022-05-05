IK Multimedia’s latest mobile audio interface is designed for field recording

has revealed its latest mobile audio interface, a field recorder called iRig Pro Quattro I/O. The device has 24-bit, 96kHz conversion and four microphone and instrument preamps, along with line-in ports. You’ll also get two balanced XLR outputs, 3.5mm stereo and headphone ports and MIDI in/out. There’s a built-in microphone as well.

There are physical control dials for the inputs, headphones and line out. IK Multimedia says there’s a standalone mixer mode and a built-in limiter. You’ll be able to take advantage of a safety mode as well. Inputs three and four can be used as safety channels, whereby they capture the same signals as the other two main inputs, but with a 12dB reduction “in case the sound source unexpectedly overloads the main channels,” the company said.

You can power the iRig Pro Quattro I/O with a USB cable, 9VDC adaptor or battery. IK Multimedia notes that it’ll work with a range of devices out of the box, and it’s MFi-certified for better compatibility with iPhone and iPad.

This isn’t a standalone device, however. It doesn’t have an SD card slot, so you’ll need to connect it to a mobile device or computer to actually record audio. , you’ll be able to hook it up to a DSLR, which would likely help you capture better quality audio than what the camera can pick up by itself.

IK Multimedia

Field recorders have been growing in popularity for on-the-go audio capture, with the likes of and making notable models over the years. Fans of IK Multimedia’s other gear might be pleased to learn about the iRig Pro Quattro I/O, but the lack of onboard storage might be a sticking point.

The iRig Pro Quattro I/O is available worldwide starting today. and comes with batteries, USB and Lightning cables, a quarter-inch camera thread adaptor and software for Mac, PC, iPhone and iPad.

A deluxe version is also available for preorder. That model costs $450 and should ship at the end of June. If you opt for that, you’ll also receive two iRig stereo microphones, a windscreen, a carrying case and a 9V power supply unit.