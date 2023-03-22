IFTTT now has AI-powered automations for paying subscribers

IFTTT, the productivity platform that lets users create automations across various apps and devices, has announced three new AI-powered services. The platform will now let users incorporate AI-generated social media posts, blogs, and summaries into their automations, but only if they subscribe to its $5 monthly Pro Plus plan.

IFTTT, which stands for “if this, then that,” is a service that lets users chain together a series of actions between devices and apps, called “applets.” This includes automations like adding songs from liked videos on YouTube to a Spotify playlist or receiving a notification on your phone about the weather every morning. But now, IFTTT’s adding another layer of automation to its service.

The AI content creator automation can, for example, generate an outline based on the topic that you write down in IFTTT’s note widget and then automatically save it to Google Docs. Meanwhile, the social creator option can automatically generate a tweet that describes and links to an item added to your RSS feed. The AI summarizer is pretty straightforward as well and can do things like email you summarized versions of articles published in a specific news outlet.

These integrations are available as applets on IFTTT’s website, or you can create your own. While ChatGPT and Bing’s chatbot already let users generate summaries or create social media posts, IFTTT’s integrations seem to make this an even more hands-off process.