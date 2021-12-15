iFixit has recently announced that they are going to be selling official Microsoft Surface repair tools to select service partners. The online tech parts store is going to commence manufacturing tools designed by Microsoft to provide schools with more options to fix their Surface devices.

This partnership is one of many OEM deals for the company as Motorola and HTC have used the company for manufacturing parts before this. However, the Microsoft tools are going to be available to only Microsoft’s partners and iFixit’s wholesale buyers.

The tools available range from a battery cover to prevent battery punctures during repairs and a debonding cradle. Additionally, a weighted frame vise can also be ordered. Microsoft Surface tabs and laptops have been tough to repair before this. CEO of iFixit, Kyle Wiens has said that after the company criticising Microsoft’s design and irreparability, Microsoft approached them to look for ways to improve. Through the doubts, Weins trusted Microsoft and their reputation for consistency and shared best practices for repairs of the Surface range and knowledge that is to be passed down through repair guides. These tools, unfortunately, will only be for newer Surface devices such as the Surface Laptop 3 from 2019 and after, Surface Pro X, the Pro 7 Plus and Surface Pro 8.

Release dates for the tools are yet to be announced.