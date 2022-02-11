The Hamden Journal

I reviewed a bunch of dad games and now I’m sad

I reviewed a bunch of dad games and now I’m sad

Dad Games. There are a lot of them, and I don’t just mean games where you gotta use your violent tendencies to protect a precious little egg of a child. I’m talking about the stuff dad gets up to while you’re at swim class. Dad can manage a virtual football team, clean out a virtual garage, or chill in a virtual wood shop. A dad’s delight. But for us non-dads, do these games still hit?

I’m not a dad. I’m a childless millennial gamer who makes YouTube videos and I text my mom when I have a tummy ache. Can this growing genre resonate with me? We’ve talked about the daddification of games, but what about the daddification of me.

So I downloaded five premium dad games and gave myself an hour each to review them, based on FUN FACTOR and FATHERLY INSIGHT. I ventured into a world of big trains, powerful water guns, heavy fish, and a whole lot of loneliness. The results of the experiment are in the video up top.

If you enjoy this video, be sure to check out The Hamden Journal’s YouTube channel!

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.