Hyundai’s luxury Genesis brand opens US orders for its first EV

Hyundai’s Genesis brand is now taking orders for its first electric vehicle, the GV60. The EV, which follows the G80 hybrid, starts at $58,890 and comes with three years of 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America stations at no extra cost.

US sales will be limited at the outset, however. To begin with, the GV60 will only be available for purchase at select retailers in California, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

The EV will be available in two dual-motor trims, Advanced AWD and Performance AWD. It includes a feature called Face Connect, which will allow drivers to lock and unlock their vehicle using facial recognition if they really want to. The GV60 has a near infra-red camera that can scan the driver’s face even in low light and takes advantage of deep learning tech to confirm the person’s identity.

Face Connect can register two drivers and it supports individual profiles for them. Using the facial recognition system, the GV60 can automatically adjust the heads-up display, seat, steering wheel, side mirrors and multimedia based on that person’s preferences and settings. Other features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bang & Olufsen audio, four USB-C ports and a way to start the engine using your fingerprint.

The GV60 Advanced AWD has 74 kW front and 160kW rear motors that can deliver 314 horsepower. Genesis says the 77.4 kWh battery provides an estimated range of 248 miles.

The Performance AWD model, which starts at $68,980, has the same battery but a lower estimated range of 235 miles. That’s because it’s more powerful, with a 160kW on the front as well. The EV can deliver 429 horsepower, rising to 483 HP when the boost mode is active.

The higher-end model also supports Genesis Digital Key 2 with ultra-wideband tech, which works with a compatible iPhone, Apple Watch or Samsung phone. It pairs with Apple Wallet and Samsung Pass and allows owners to digitally share keys with other people.

Genesis has said all its new models will be EVs by 2025 and its vehicle lineup will be fully electrified five years after that. Later this year, Hyundai will start building EVs in the US with the Genesis G70.