Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 EV makes its US debut at the LA Auto Show

With E-GMP, the Ioniq 6 is one of few vehicles in the US with a fast 800-volt charging system, joining up with even fancier vehicles like the Porsche Taycan. Hyundai calculates that the battery can charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes when connected to 350kW-capable charging stations. In colder weather, achieving the maximum charging speed requires the battery to be warm, so the Ioniq 6 can preheat the battery when navigation is pointed to a charging station.

Hyundai has a deal with Electrify America, one of the larger charging networks in the US, to provide unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years. It’s the same offer that’s handed out to new Ioniq 5 and Kona EV owners and is quite competitive compared to deals from other manufacturers, like $400 in credits for EVgo that Subaru Solterra customers get. Of course, free fast charging is only really useful if you road trip regularly. For most drivers, Level 2 (AC) charging at home is key, and the Ioniq 6 sports a 10.9kW onboard charger that’s good for a full charge in about 7 hours and 10 minutes, according to Hyundai.

Another factor that helps the Ioniq 6 go the distance is its excellent aerodynamics, calculated at a 0.22 drag coefficient. You may remember that the original calculation was a slightly lower 0.21, but that’s because it was calculated on an Ioniq 6 with the Digital Side Mirrors that still aren’t yet approved in the US. Cars equipped with this feature have slim camera housings in place of traditional side mirrors, sending a feed of what you would normally see out the window onto LCD displays on the extremities of your dashboard.

Top: Ioniq 6 with traditional mirrors. Bottom: Not US-friendly digital side mirrors with cameras on the outside and displays on the inside. Images: Hyundai

What you will be able to get in the US is an Ioniq 6 with a large 77.4kWh battery in either AWD or RWD flavors. The AWD is dual-motor with a 74kW front and 165kW rear motor setup that gives you 320 horsepower and a 0–60 mph acceleration in less than five seconds. The RWD option offers 225 horsepower on a single 168kW motor but gives you the longest advertised range. The AWD has a slightly lower 310-mile estimated range.