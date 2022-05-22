Hyundai will invest $5 billion toward US manufacturing and innovation

Hyundai will allocate an additional $5 billion toward investments in the US, the automaker on Sunday. The funds will support the company’s work in electric vehicles, robotics, , self-driving cars and artificial intelligence. The announcement follows the recent news that Hyundai plans to build a plant in Georgia. With that facility included, the automaker intends to invest $10 billion in the US by 2025.

Some of the money will go toward supporting Boston Dynamics, which Hyundai . The automaker said it is committed to growing the robotics firm by expanding its manufacturing capabilities and product lineup. The company will also support , its Boston-based self-driving unit, by working to make its driverless technology safer and more accessible to customers in the US and other parts of the world.

“The move supports carbon neutrality goals with new technologies and contributes to manufacturing in the US,” Hyundai said in a statement. According to the automaker, its new Georgia plant will produce 300,000 EVs per year once production starts sometime in the first half of 2025. Construction on the facility will begin in early 2023.