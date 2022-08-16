Hyper’s 245W charger and battery pack now available to all

After initially crowdfunding them via an Indiegogo campaign, the HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger charger and the 245W USB-C Battery Pack are now generally available for $200 and $250, respectively. Judging from this story from AppleInsider it looks like both quietly went on sale last week, but Hyper’s official announcement is somewhat confusingly dated both August 15th and August 8th.

While the headline feature is 245W of power output, neither the battery pack nor the charger are able to provide all that power to a single device (there’s no support for the USB-C PD 3.1 spec that supports fast charging at up to 240W, for example). Instead, the focus is on charging multiple power-hungry devices like laptops simultaneously.

So, for the 245W GaN charger that means being able to charge one or two devices at up to 100W each. If you want to charge three devices then the third will be limited to 45W. Alternatively, charging four devices means only one will be able to go up to 100W, while the other three will be limited to 45W. None of these are going to be able to fast-charge the power-hungry 16-inch MacBook Pro, but 100W is enough to fast-charge the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and the base M2 MacBook Air comes with just a 30W brick in the box.

It’s a similar story with the 245W battery pack. There’s a 100Wh (27,000mAh) battery in there, which is just small enough to make it onto a plane. It’s also got a small built-in OLED display to keep you updated about its remaining charge levels. The battery pack is capable of distributing that wattage in a variety of different ways depending on what your devices require. Check out the table below for a full breakdown.

Although the battery pack and charger are more “luggable” than “portable,” they’re still a lot more compact than carrying around four separate charging bricks, which could make them useful for anyone who has to lug around a lot of power hungry accessories on a regular basis. As USB standards evolve to be able to provide more and more power over a universal cable, I suspect beefy chargers and battery packs like these are going to become a lot more common.