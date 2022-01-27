Hyper Scape, Ubisoft’s battle royale, is shutting down

In a move no one saw coming because not that many people were playing the game in the first place, Hyper Scape, Ubisoft’s attempt to get in on the increasingly bloated battle royale market, will be shutting down on April 28th. On Hyper Scape’s website, the announcement reads:

We have made the difficult decision to end development of Hyper Scape and shut the game down as of April 28th. We set out to create a vertical, close-quarters, and fast-paced shooter experience and we are extremely grateful to our community for joining us on our journey. We will be taking key learnings from this game into future products.

Hyper Scape launched on August 11th, 2020 and quickly fell off. Despite rocketing to the top of Twitch charts with a coordinated marketing scheme involving Twitch streamers and YouTube personalities, the game could not hold its appeal past day one. Eventually, Ubisoft started offering $10 Ubisoft store coupons just to get people to play the free-to-play game. Ouch.

By some accounts, Hyper Scape was an interesting take on the battle royale formula, offering new gameplay features like transforming from last man standing to capture the flag for the last handful of players in a round. Hyper Scape’s urban environment and lore were also neat departures from the desolate and story-light landscapes of other battle royale games. But it’s easy to see the game wasn’t long for the world when its last update was in April of 2021.

Hyper Scape is preceded in death by Amazon Game Studios’ Crucible.