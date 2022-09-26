Hurricane Ian pushes NASA to roll back Artemis I rocket

Hurricane Ian pushes NASA to roll back Artemis I rocket

by
Thunderstorms move over Artemis I at launch pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on August 27th, 2022. | Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Threatening weather will force NASA to send the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from its currently precarious position on the launchpad back to the Vehicle Assembly Building for safekeeping. The move will delay the agency’s highly anticipated launch of its Artemis I mission around the Moon.

NASA made the announcement this morning as Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida. The storm is expected to…

Continue reading…