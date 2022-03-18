Humble Bundle unveils Stand with Ukraine charity game bundle

has put together a charity game bundle with all proceeds going to humanitarian crisis relief efforts in Ukraine. For a minimum donation of $40, you can pick up more than 120 games, books, apps, game asset packs and other goodies worth a total of over $2,500 through the .

The bundle includes Back 4 Blood, Metro Exodus, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Max Payne 3, Sunset Overdrive, PGA Tour 2K21, Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons and Superhot. You’ll also get rulebooks for Pathfinder and Warhammer, one year of access to GameMaker Studio 2 Creator and a volume of the first six issues of graphic novel series (which Amazon turned into a Prime Video show).

Creators on Itch.io also rallied to of almost 1,000 games, books, magazines, comics and game dev tools. The Bundle for Ukraine from almost 450,000 contributors.

Humble Bundle last week in Belarus and Russia, which invaded Ukraine last month. Other notable companies in the gaming space have stopped selling games or shut down services in Russia (and in many cases Belarus). Those include , , , , , , , , .