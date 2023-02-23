‘Humanity’ was the most interesting game at Sony’s State of Play, and you can play a demo today

You’re forgiven if you’ve forgotten about Humanity, the game from Rez creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi’s studio Enhance. However, it’s finally close to launch — and it’s receiving expanded platform support in the process. Enhance and THA have announced during Sony’s State of Play event that the strange puzzle and platformer hybrid will arrive in May on PS4, PS5, PlayStation VR and PlayStation VR2. A demo is also available today through the PlayStation Store, although you’ll have to act fast when it’s only available to play for a “limited time.”

The premise is clearer. You play a Shiba Inu (yes, really) who places commands to guide human crowds to safety in pillars of light. And that’s just the start — you can expect flying people and lightsaber battles with the mysterious “Others,” among further oddities. There’s a 90-level story mode, but you can also build your own maps to challenge other players.

Humanity has been in development for a long time, to put it mildly. The title was unveiled in September 2019, and was slated to come to PS4 and PSVR sometime the following year. It’s not clear what prompted the three-year wait (the pandemic certainly didn’t help), but it might be worth a look to see what took the developers so long.