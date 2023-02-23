Humanity tasks you, a Shiba Inu, with guiding humans through Lemmings-like puzzles

Humanity, the newest game from Tetris Effect publisher Enhance, has you play as a glowing Shiba Inu to direct crowds of marching humans through Lemmings-like puzzles. Yes, it sounds strange, but you’ll be able to get your hands on it starting Thursday, so at least you can pass judgment on it for yourself.

I’d recommend watching the trailer first, though. As the dog, it seems you’ll help direct the faceless humans across all sorts of environments, obstacles, and opposing humans to lead them to safety. The game’s campaign mode will include 90 levels, but you’ll also be able to make your own maps and puzzles for others to try.