Hulu with Live TV adds 14 new channels ahead of next month’s price increase

Hulu is adding 14 new channels to its Live TV offering, the Disney-owned streaming service . Five of the additions – the Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama – are already available to watch, with the remaining nine (most of them Vevo music channels) joining the service on December 1st.

That means most of the new additions will arrive a week before Disney . After December 8th, the with ads package will cost $75 per month, up from $70 currently. With today’s expansion, Hulu notes the component of its service provides access to more than 85 channels, with mainstays like CNN, EPSN, MTV and the NFL Network represented.

For some, the new channels might make them reconsider canceling or modifying their Hulu + Live TV subscription, an outcome Disney is clearing banking on. Last week, the company announced Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ had a combined customer base of , putting the company in the ballpark of Netflix’s numbers. At the same time, Disney said operating losses for streaming increased from $0.8 billion to $1.5 billion during its most recent fiscal quarter. Moving forward, Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the company expects those losses to narrow, partly thanks to the price increases it announced earlier this year.