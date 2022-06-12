How to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

Team Xbox is holding its Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase today. The 95-minute event will feature the latest on games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and other third-party studios. Naturally, it will also include a lineup of games that are coming to Xbox, PC, and Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Microsoft is calling it the “biggest moment of 2022” for Xbox so far, so it’s one worth tuning in to.

Here’s how you can watch it:

WHEN DOES THE XBOX AND BETHESDA GAMES SHOWCASE BEGIN?

It’ll start at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on Sunday, June 12th.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE XBOX EVENT?

You can watch it at Xbox’s Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and even TikTok pages. It’s also available on Steam, China’s Bilibli, and other media outlets. The show will be broadcast live in 1080p at 60fps, and a 4K / 60fps rebroadcast of the showcase will be available on YouTube at the end of the event.

Microsoft will also be holding a separate Xbox Games Showcase Extended event on June 14th at 10AM PT, where new trailers and deeper dives into the news from the main showcase will be covered. This separate event will be 90 minutes long, and will be broadcast on all of the same Xbox channels.