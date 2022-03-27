How to watch the Oscars 2022: Academy Awards live stream and start time

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is once again gathering for Hollywood’s biggest night. The 2022 Oscars will be the 94th iteration of the film world’s most prestigious award ceremony, when it takes place on March 27, live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

While we don’t know who’s poised to win the night’s top prize, we do know how you can catch all of the awards — or at least, all the ones that will be on the broadcast.

What time do the Oscars start?

The Academy Awards will start at 8 p.m. EDT. The award show will also feature a red carpet pre-show that will begin at 6:30 p.m., and will include some of the night’s biggest celebrities arriving and doing interviews before the ceremony.

How to watch the Oscars on cable TV

The 94th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC. Your local ABC broadcast affiliate should be available for free over the air as long as you have a digital receiver — which is probably built into your TV.

How to stream the Oscars

The Oscars can be watched via any streaming TV service that offers local broadcast channels, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV. You can also watch the live broadcast on the ABC website, as long as you sign in with credentials from a pay-TV subscription for a streaming service or cable package.

All of these options require subscriptions; however, most of them also offer trials that will give you temporary access for free. These trials are generally one-time-use only, so you’ll have to decide if this Academy Awards is what you want to spend your freebie on.