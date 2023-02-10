How to watch the new season of Demon Slayer early

The third season of Demon Slayer is coming a bit early — but only in theaters. The first episode of the highly anticipated Swordsmith Village Arc will debut in theaters on March 3, as part of a cinematic experience combining the last two episodes of the second season’s Entertainment District Arc.

The early premiere will be a one-day only event. Tickets are available to purchase on Demon Slayer’s official website.

The new season will pick up on Tanjiro’s quest to find a cure for his sister Nezuko’s demonic possession. This time around, he and his traveling companions — the boar-head Inosuke and the cowardly Zenitsu — will team up with Demon Corps members Mitsuri Kanroji the Love Hashira, and Muichiro Tokito the Mist Hashira.

If you already have plans on March 3, or if the Demon Slayer theatrical experience won’t be playing in a theater near you, don’t worry too much. Demon Slayer season 3 premieres on Crunchyroll in April.