How to watch the Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 speedrunning marathon

It’s almost time for Games Done Quick’s first speedrunning extravaganza of the year. The 2023 edition of Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) kicks off on Sunday, and this year’s event looks to once again feature a week-long feast of incredible gaming feats.

The first game on tap is an any-percent run of Splatoon 3, meaning the runner can use any means necessary to beat the game, and I can’t wait to see how an expert inks their way to the ending in just over an hour. That’s followed by a 29-minute run of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which will almost certainly feature a lot of ridiculous physics stunts; you can get a preview of what’s in store by watching this recent video from the AGDQ runner.

From there, the schedule is chock-full of tantalizingly good runs, like a Super Mario All-Stars… shuffler? (Yes.) I’d really recommend scanning through the whole list and marking some down that you want to watch.