How to watch the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards honors outstanding performances in both film and television. This year’s event will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles, California, but won’t air on TNT or TBS as it has in the past.

The SAG Awards take place on Sunday, February 26th, 2023 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT.

You can also check out a livestream of the ceremony’s red carpet pre-show on People or Entertainment Weekly’s YouTube channels starting at 5:45PM ET / 2:45PM PT.