How to watch Tesla’s 2023 Investor Day live stream

Tesla’s first Investor Day event is today, at which Elon Musk will pull back the curtain on the company’s third “Master Plan.” It’s a sequel to a 2016 blog post in which Musk said the company would expand its EV offerings to more vehicle segments and make them autonomous.

Tesla’s Investor Day begins on March 1st at 4PM ET / 1PM PT at the company’s Austin, Texas-based Gigafactory.