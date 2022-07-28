How to watch Stray publisher Annapurna Interactive’s indie showcase

Following the success of BlueTwelve’s Stray, publisher Annapurna Interactive is hosting a showcase for the games up next on its slate. The indie publisher’s broadcast is set to begin at 3 p.m. EDT on July 28 on Twitch and YouTube.

Annapurna Interactive’s had a series of successful game releases over the past few months, including cat platformer Stray and Angel Matrix’s first-person shooter and platformer Neon White. But Thursday’s showcase is set to look toward to future of Annapurna, with new game announcements, trailers, and “developer partnerships.”

Annapurna has largely kept its upcoming slate a secret, but it does have a few projects in the works that we’d except to see, like Outerloop Games’ Thirsty Suitors and Joe McDonald’s Hindsight. It’s possible we’ll also get a closer look at Simogo’s Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, which was announced during Nintendo’s June Nintendo Direct ‘Mini,’ or Jeppe Carlsen’s Cocoon, announced during not-E3 week.