How to watch President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his second State of the Union address at the US Capitol on Tuesday, February 7th.

Biden is expected to tout his administration’s most recent achievements as he prepares to announce whether he’ll run for reelection next year. While Biden will likely touch on the Russia-Ukraine war and a variety of economic issues, he’s also expected to call on Congress to better regulate some of the US’s largest tech companies, like Apple, Amazon, Meta, and Google, according to a Washington Post report Friday.

Biden has ramped up criticism over Silicon Valley and its alleged abuses in recent weeks. Last month, he penned a Wall Street Journal op-ed demanding that Republicans and Democrats “unite against Big Tech abuses.” Specifically, he urged lawmakers to enact greater data privacy protections, reform Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, and increase competition in the tech sector.

“We need bipartisan action from Congress to hold Big Tech accountable,” Biden wrote in January. “There will be many policy issues we disagree on in the new Congress, but bipartisan proposals to protect our privacy and our children; to prevent discrimination, sexual exploitation, and cyberstalking; and to tackle anticompetitive conduct shouldn’t separate us.”

It’s unclear whether Biden plans to address growing national security concerns over the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is expected to testify before the Energy and Commerce Committee on the app’s safety next month.

The State of the Union will start Tuesday at 9PM ET.