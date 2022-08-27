How to watch NASA’s Artemis I SLS rocket launch

NASA’s massive Space Launch System (SLS) is almost ready for liftoff. This highly anticipated rocket launch has been over a decade in the making and marks NASA’s return to crewed missions to the moon. This mission is called Artemis I, and while there won’t be any astronauts on board during this launch, it will serve as a test for the future goal of putting the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon.

During its first launch, the SLS will catapult NASA’s Orion capsule into space, where it will embark on a voyage around the Moon that could take anywhere from 39 to 42 days. Last week, NASA rolled the 322-foot rocket to launch pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida — a four-mile journey that took nearly 10 hours.

Now that the rocket has reached its launch pad, here’s how and when you can watch it lift off into space.

When is NASA’s Artemis I launch?

NASA plans on launching the SLS rocket on Monday, August 29th, 2022. It will have a two-hour launch window starting at 8:33AM ET. This means the rocket could take off anytime between 8:33AM ET and 10:33AM ET, if there are no delays.

How do I watch the Artemis I launch live?

If you can’t make it to the launch in person, NASA is livestreaming it from its website, YouTube channel, and the NASA app. The countdown to the launch starts on Saturday, August 27th, at 10:23AM ET.

There will also be a few other ways to follow along on the mission as well. On August 28th, NASA will have a specialized website called the Artemis Real-time Orbit Website (AROW) that will let people track the mission as it happens. You can also get some updates and watch a livestream of the launch from Alexa-enabled devices. Amazon will be flying a version of Alexa on board the mission.

What can I expect during the launch?

Besides the launch itself, NASA is planning to have some special guests during the broadcast. This includes appearances from Jack Black, Chris Evans, and Keke Palmer as well as a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Josh Groban and Herbie Hancock.