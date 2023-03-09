How to watch Nacon Connect March 2023 featuring RoboCop and Gollum

Nacon, the publisher of Warhammer: Chaosbane and Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, will host a 30-minute livestream preview of its video games coming soon. Players can expect news on about 15 games, including The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the Robin Hood adventure Gangs of Sherwood, and RoboCop: Rogue City.

Nacon Connect begins at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST and can be seen above or through Nacon’s official YouTube or Twitch channels.

RoboCop: Rogue City was first announced in 2021 and given a June 2023 launch window last year. It will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. Judging from its introductory trailer, the first-person shooter will be full of the gory, nearly comical violence that distinguished Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 action-satire. RoboCop’s original actor, Peter Weller, reprises his role for the game.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was originally announced in 2019 and given a September 2022 launch date, but developer Daedalic Entertainment said that would be delayed, shortly after Nacon showed the game in last summer’s livestream. Nacon’s latest quarterly report to investors said Gollum would launch sometime between April and September of this year.

In addition to Gangs of Sherwood, Nacon also publishes several annual sports and racing titles, which are likely to be shown on Thursday, too.