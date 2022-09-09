How to watch D23’s Marvel and Disney Games Showcase live

This weekend’s D23 Expo will also have something special for video game fans with the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. D23’s stream dedicated to new video games from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT, and is expected to run for about 40 minutes.

You can watch the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase on the D23 YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook channels.

Friday’s Disney and Marvel Games Showcase promises new looks at and new content reveals for Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Disney is also teasing a sneak peek at the upcoming Marvel game from Skydance New Media, Amy Hennig’s new(ish) studio. Skydance and Marvel announced their Marvel project last October, and have revealed little in the way of concrete details, though the project is rumored to feature both Captain America and Black Panther teaming up in a World War II setting.

Beyond those announced projects, there’s a long list of games based on Disney-owned properties, including Bethesda Softworks’ Indiana Jones game; Insomniac Games’ sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man and a new game based on the X-Men’s Wolverine; Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora from Ubisoft; and new Star Wars games from Ubisoft, Respawn Entertainment, Aspyr, and Quantic Dream. While none of those titles are confirmed to appear at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, it’s possible fans could get updates on projects closer to completion, like next year’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.