How to use Instagram’s new Notes feature

Instagram is adding several new features to its app, and the first to roll out is called Notes. The feature allows you to send short 60-character messages to groups of your Instagram friends; the message will hang around for 24 hours before it disappears.
It’s an interesting idea — a way to send a quick note to a bunch of friends. (For example, “I just got a new TV — come on over!”) However, there are some things you should know about Instagram’s Notes before you start:
Now that we’ve got that straight (we do have it straight, right?), here’s how to read and send Instagram Notes.
If you decide you sent a Note that you regret (for example, if you suddenly realize that your living room won’t accommodate all of the people you invited), you can remove a Note before the 24 hours is over.