How to use Instagram’s new Notes feature

Instagram is adding several new features to its app, and the first to roll out is called Notes. The feature allows you to send short 60-character messages to groups of your Instagram friends; the message will hang around for 24 hours before it disappears.

It’s an interesting idea — a way to send a quick note to a bunch of friends. (For example, “I just got a new TV — come on over!”) However, there are some things you should know about Instagram’s Notes before you start:

Now that we’ve got that straight (we do have it straight, right?), here’s how to read and send Instagram Notes.

Notes float over people’s icons on Instagram’s Inbox page — but you won’t be notified they’re there.

You can leave your Note either to all of the followers you follow back or to your close friends.