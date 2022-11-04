How to use Continuity Camera on macOS

Continuity Camera is one of the most exciting features of macOS Ventura. It allows you — if you’re taking a call from your MacBook — to substitute an iPhone’s camera for the webcam. The feature can be a bit of a hassle to set up, but once you’ve got all the appropriate settings, it’s very easy to use.

In order to use Continuity Camera, make sure your hardware and software are compatible. You can be on any Mac computer that’s running iOS Ventura. iPhone requirements get a bit more complicated — Continuity Camera technically works with an iPhone XR or later, but only the 11 and later can use certain fancier features like Center Stage and Desk View, while you need a 12 or later if you want to use Studio Light. Then, whatever phone you have needs to be running iOS 16.