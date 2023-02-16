How to use Camera Assistant on your Samsung Galaxy phone

Right out of the box, Samsung Galaxy phones provide a lot of ways to customize their cameras to your liking. You want an extra shutter button you can move around the screen or have the camera take a picture whenever you say “cheese”? You can do that. But it doesn’t stop there: Samsung provides even more camera settings for those who want maximum control — if you know where to look.

Samsung offers an app called Camera Assistant for recent Galaxy phones that goes deep into camera settings. You can disable automatic switching between lenses in low light and adjust whether the phone takes a picture as soon as you put your finger on the shutter or when you take it off. It’s not exactly the kind of stuff a casual snapshooter is looking for, but if you’re into this kind of deeply nerdy menu-diving (we are, too), then you’ll probably be into Camera Assistant. Here’s how to get started.

To use Camera Assistant, you need to be running Samsung’s One UI 5.1 OS. The app is available for the following phones:

Once the app is downloaded, you’ll be able to find a new set of options by opening the camera app and tapping the settings cog in the upper left of the screen. Scroll down and tap Camera Assistant.

Here’s a rundown of what you’ll find there: