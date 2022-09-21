How to use Action mode on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

Here’s how to best use one of the iPhone 14’s new camera features. | Samar Haddad / The The Hamden Journal

One of the new camera features offered by the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro is a somewhat self-explained Action mode. It’s a feature you can enable in video mode to supercharge stabilization for very intense motion, like running behind someone and recording their workout or chasing your kid around a playground, which is its own kind of workout. It’s easy to use, but there are a couple of things to know so you can get the most out of it.

I followed these steps on an iPhone 14 Pro running iOS 16.0, but they’re the same on the standard iPhone 14.

How to start using Action mode

Getting started with Action mode is easy:

Open the native camera app.

Switch to video mode.

Tap the running person icon in the top left of the screen.

You’re now in Action…

Continue reading…