How to upgrade to the new Apple Home architecture

Apple’s new HomeKit architecture is a ground-up, under-the-hood rebuild of the company’s Apple Home smart home platform. Apple says it “will improve the performance and reliability of the accessories in your home.” First announced at WWDC, this new foundation for Apple’s smart home is part of the company’s support of the smart home standard Matter.

Following a false start late last year, when the option to upgrade to the new architecture was released with iOS 16.2 but was quickly pulled following multiple user complaints, Apple is trying again. With iOS 16.4, which released this month, users can once again choose to enable the new Home architecture.

However, upgrading is entirely optional. And if you use an iPad as your main Apple Home hub, you will not want to upgrade. iPads are no longer supported as Home hubs in the new architecture — but they can continue to work as one if you don’t upgrade.

Also, if family members have older iPhones and iPads that can’t upgrade to 16.4 or Apple Watches that can’t do watchOS 9.4, they will lose access to controlling the home if you update to the new architecture.

If you’re ready to go for it, though, and want to try out Apple’s promised faster, more stable Home setup, then read on.

Apple has released an entirely new platform for its smart home. Here’s how to upgrade. Image: Apple

There are several steps you need to take to get ready for the upgrade, and you won’t be able to update until you complete them. Remember, only the registered owner of the Home app can do the upgrade.

The new underlying architecture for Apple Home should improve speed and reliability. Image: Apple

You should be greeted with a pop-up that says Upgrade Home the first time you open the Home app once you have upgraded your devices. Tap upgrade and follow the steps. If you don’t see this screen or if you hit the Upgrade Later option, then follow these steps to initiate the upgrade.

Once the upgrade is complete — which should only take about 30 seconds — you should start to notice improved response times and overall better stability of your smart home. The Upgrade Home option will disappear from Home Settings.

If you run into any problems — such as a household member no longer having access or automations no longer working — try rebooting all of your Home hubs and see if that fixes the issue. Rebooting your iPhone can also help: sign out of iCloud on your device, reboot, and sign back in again.