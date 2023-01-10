How to unlock the FFXIV Euphrosyne alliance raid in patch 6.3

The second alliance raid for FFXIV: Endwalker is here with patch 6.3, “The Myths of the Realm.” You can unlock the second of the three alliance raids, Euphrosyne, through a side quest. Our FF14 Euphrosyne alliance raid unlock guide shows you who to talk to in order to unlock Euphrosyne.

The Myths of the Realm: Euphrosyne alliance raid prerequisites

To unlock and complete Euphrosyne, you need to do the following:

Complete the previous Myths of the Realm quest, “The Face of an Explorer.” (This requires you to obviously have beaten the Aglaia alliance raid.)

Have one level 90 combat job.

Have an item level of at least 595.

Where to unlock The Myths of the Realm: Euphrosyne alliance raid

Once you’ve met the above prerequisites, you’ll need to talk Deryk in Mor Dhona. He’ll have a blue quest marker above his head, giving you the quest “Return to the Phantom Realm.” He’s in the specific location marked below:

Graphic: Julia Lee/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Square Enix

The Myths of the Realm: Euphrosyne alliance raid loot and rewards

The Euphrosyne raids will reward item level 620 gear, which should help boost your stats a good amount (unless you have raid gear). Note that, until patch 6.4, you will only be able to claim one armor piece from Euphrosyne per week, so make sure to only roll for what you want. Don’t accidentally need or greed things you don’t want! The week resets on Tuesday mornings.

You can also get the Wind-up Halone minion, a Menphina Triple Triad card, and several Orchestrions (Dedicated to Moonlight, Rhythm of the Realm, and Favor) from Euphrosyne, which you can roll for freely without restrictions.

Once per week, you’ll also get an Euphrosyne Coin from completing Euphrosyne. You can trade one Aglaia Coin and one Euphrosyne Coin in for Moonshine Twine and Moonshine Coating to augment your Lunar Envoy tomestone gear. Trade in the coins at the NPC below in Radz-at-Han.