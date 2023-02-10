How to unlock all spells, get more spell slots in Hogwarts Legacy

Alohomora Essential Grants access to a variety of locked rooms and containers throughout the world, but requires magical prowess to perform successfully. Main story quest “The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament” N/A N/A Ancient Magic Throw Essential Summons and then throws special environmental objects at the targeted enemy. Particularly useful for breaking through Shield Charms. Main story quest “Welcome to Hogsmeade” Catches and throws disarmed enemy weapons 5 Ancient Magic Essential When at least one segment of your Ancient Magic Meter is full, you can cast devastating Ancient Magic attacks that deal massive damage and break Shield Charms. Main story quest “Welcome to Hogsmeade” N/A N/A Basic Cast Essential Deals minor damage to enemies and objects. Main story quest “The Path to Hogwarts” Basic Cast impacts reduce spell cooldowns and Basic Cast impacts on airborne enemies contribute more to the Ancient Magic Meter. 5 and 16 Petrificus Totalus Essential Powerful enough to bind most enemies permanently, but more dangerous foes will only take some damage and then quickly break free from the effect. Main story quest “Secrets of the Restricted Section” Emanates an area of effect that can impact nearby enemies 22 Protego Essential Protects against a variety of attacks, including spell casts, weapon strikes, and more. Waiting to cast Protego until the last moment before an impact results in a Perfect Protego that damages melee attackers and reflects projectiles back, breaking enemy shields. Main story quest “The Path to Hogwarts” Successful Protego blocks will contribute to the Ancient Magic Meter and Perfect Protego blocks will contribute even more. Also, blocking a spell with Perfect Protego will send two projectiles back at enemies, and release a damaging blast that breaks enemy shields. 5, 16, and 22 Revelio Essential Highlights a variety of useful and interactive targets in the world, including hidden objects, puzzle items, loot, enemies, and more. Main story quest “The Path to Hogwarts” Increases the range of Revelio 16 Stupefy Essential Stuns enemies, making them easy targets for follow-up spells. It deals no direct damage, but stunned enemies take extra damage, indicated by gold numbers. It also breaks enemy Shield Charms (except on hard difficulty). When successfully deflecting an incoming attack with Protego, keep the action key held to cast a Stupefy counter-attack at whichever enemy you choose to target. Main story quest “The Path to Hogwarts” Stupefy has the same effect as a curse on enemies, enemies struck with Stupefy remain stunned for a longer period of time, and Stupefy deals direct damage on impact. 5, 16, and 22 Beast Feed Utility Food to feed beasts. Main story quest “Beasts Class” N/A N/A Beast Petting Brush Utility A brush that can be used to groom beasts. Main story quest “Beasts Class” N/A N/A Disillusionment Utility Causes you to blend into your surroundings, making it difficult for others to perceive you. Perfect for sneaking or approaching enemies undetected to be able to cast Petrificus Totalus. Main story quest “Secrets of the Restricted Section” Can sprint during Disillusionment 5 Lumos Utility Allows you to see in dark areas or solve puzzles that require extra light. Main story quest “The Path to Hogwarts” N/A N/A Nab-sack Utility A charmed bag that can be used to rescue and hold beasts Main story quest “The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom” N/A N/A Reparo Utility Allows you to quickly return certain damaged objects to their former states. Assignment “Professor Ronen’s Assignment” N/A N/A Wingardium Leviosa Utility Levitates and controls a movable object. Assignment “Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1” N/A N/A Arresto Momentum Control Slows both object and enemies, giving you extra time to plan your next move. Assignment “Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 2” Arresto Momentum has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage. 16 Glacius Control Freezes enemies, increasing the damage they take from follow-up attacks Assignment “Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 1” Striking an enemy frozen by Glacius blasts damaging shards outward from the target. 16 Levioso Control Levitates objects and enemies, Useful for solving puzzles and suprising enemies alike. Main story quest “Defence Against the Darks Arts Class” Enemies near a target levitated by Levioso are also levitated. 5 Transformation Control Transforms objects and enemies into alternate forms, whether puzzle solutions or harmless knickknacks. Assignment “Professor Weasley’s Assignment” Enemies struck with the Transformation spell transform into explosive objects. 22 Accio Force Summon a variety of objects and enemies to close range. Main story quest “Charms Class” Enemies near a target summoned by Accio are also pulled to you. 5 Descendo Force Deals no direct damage, but objects and enemies that are slammed to the ground will suffer considerable impact damage. Airborne enemies will take even greater damage upon hitting the ground. Assignment “Professor Onai’s Assignment” A Descendo slam creates a damaging shockwave around your target. 16 Depulso Force Repels many types of objects and enemies with considerable force. Assignment “Professor Sharp’s Assignment 1” Casting Depulso releases an additional blast directly around you. 5 Flipendo Force Flips objects and enemies upwards and backwards. Assignment “Professor Garlick’s Assignment 2” Flipendo has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage. 5 Bombarda Damage Deals heavy damage on impact, accompanied by an explosion that can destroy heavy objects and hit surrounding enemies. Assignment “Professor Howin’s Assignment” Bombarda causes an explosive blast with a massive area of effect. 16 Confringo Damage A long-range bolt that deals damage on impact, and set enemies on fire. Main story quest “In the Shadow of the Undercroft” Confringo impacts produce fiery bolts that seek enemy target.s 5 Diffindo Damage Slashes objects and enemies from afar dealing considerable damage Assignment “Professor Sharp’s Assignment 2” Diffindo casts slice through impacted enemies to strike additional targets. 5 Expelliarmus Damage Disarms wands and weapons from most enemies who wield them. Also deals damage to all enemies, even if they do not carry a weapon. Assignment “Professor Hecat’s Assignment 2” Expelliarmus has the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies take increased damage. 5 Incendio Damage Deals significant damage and lights certain objects on fire, but its range is short and requires you to be close to the target. Assignment “Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1” Casting Incendio unleases a ring of flame around you. 5 Altering Spell Transfiguration Alter the physical forms and features of items when cast within the Room of Requirement Side quest “Interior Decorating” N/A N/A Conjuring Spell Transfiguration Conjures items into existence when cast within the Room of Requirement Main story quest “The Room of Requirement” N/A N/A Evanesco Transiguration Vanishes items and returns moonstone when cast within the Room of Requirement Main story quest “The Room of Requirement” N/A N/A Avada Kedavra Unforgivable Curse Kills enemies instantly Relationship quest “In the Shadow of the Relic” Killing an enemy with Avada Kedavra kills all cursed enemies. 22 Crucio Unforgivable Curse Causes most enemies to writhe in pain as they take damage over time. Also curses the victim – and cursed enemies take extra damage. Relationship quest “In the Shadow of the Study” Striking an enemy cursed by Crucio releases a projectile that curses a nearby enemy. 16 Imperio Unforgivable Curse Temporarily forces enemies to fight as if they were your companion. While under your control, they take reduced damage from other enemies to prolong their allegiance to you. Also curses the victim – and cursed enemies take extra damage. Relationship quest “In the Shadow of Time” An enemy under your control with Imperio curses other targets with each successful strike. 16